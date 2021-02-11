Eugene Petty Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : first Black police chiefs in Delaware has passed away. Eugene C. Petty has Died.
first Black police chiefs in Delaware has passed away. Eugene C. Petty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
One of the first Black police chiefs in Delaware has passed away. Eugene C. Petty died of natural causes at the age of 93 https://t.co/eyOaAKY8YG
— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 11, 2021
Action News on 6abc @6abc One of the first Black police chiefs in Delaware has passed away. Eugene C. Petty died of natural causes at the age of 93
