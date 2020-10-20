Eula Battle Death – Dead : Eula Battle Obituary :Wife of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has died.

” @huntsvillecity on Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Battle family and our community as we mourn the passing of Mrs. Eula Battle. Our City – and the world – has lost an incredible mother, wife, teacher, friend and community servant. More about her incredible life ”

Local leaders have expressed their condolences for the death of Eula Battle, Huntsville Mayor @TommyBattle‘s wife. https://t.co/t0z2iCSaLD — RocketCityNow (@rocketcitynow) October 20, 2020

Tributes

We are sad to hear the news of the passing of Eula Battle, wife of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. We express our deepest sympathies and prayers to Tommy and his family. Eula was a remarkable woman and community volunteer. She made a difference in many lives and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/O6iO5I1JlY — Huntsville Hospital (@HSVHospital) October 20, 2020

Speaker Mac McCutcheon @MacDistrict25 wrote Charitable acts and generosity were Eula’s trademarks, and her presence in the Huntsville community will be dearly missed. My wife, Debbie, and I lost a true friend with the passing of Eula, and I pray that God provides comfort to Mayor Battle and his family during this time. Randall Woodfin @randallwoodfin wrote

Our hearts are with @huntsvillecity Mayor @TommyBattle after the passing of his beloved wife Eula. She was an active and devoted leader in her community who touched so many lives. Her contributions will not be forgotten. You and your family are in our prayers, Mayor Battle. Madison Police Dept @madisonpoliceAL wrote Madison PD sends our thoughts & prayers to Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle & family on the loss of his wife Eula. Her legacy will live on in her vision of Free 2 Teach non-profit helping teachers & students in Huntsville with classroom supplies. We mourn your loss. City of Madison, AL @MadisonAlabama wrote

Our deepest condolences to the Battle family for the loss of an incredible lady, Eula Battle. Her focus on supporting our educators through Free2Teach positively impacted thousands of classrooms throughout Madison County. We love you and wrap our arms around you during this time. Margo Gray @MargoGray48 wrote

#Breaking Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announces passing of his wife, Eula. I was able to interview Eula multiple times, mostly on her non-profit, Free 2 Teach. It has donated supplies to area teachers for years, honoring her decades in the classroom. My deepest sympathies.