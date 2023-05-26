“Euless Trinity High School threat arrest” today : Euless Trinity High School threatened by a 17-year-old, leading to an arrest

Euless Trinity High School threat leads to arrest of 17-year-old today 2023.

A high school student was arrested before school on Thursday in the Fort Worth suburb of Euless after posting a threat against Trinity High School on social media. The 17-year-old has not yet been named or pictured. Police have said that the threat was not credible. The incident is one of a string of similar occurrences in North Texas.

News Source : Head Topics

