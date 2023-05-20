Eunice police shooting victim : One injured after being shot by Eunice police, Louisiana State Police investigating

1. #JusticeForEuniceShootingVictim
2. #EndPoliceBrutalityNow
3. #SayTheirNames
4. #BlackLivesMatter
5. #EunicePoliceAccountability
According to Louisiana State Police, a person was shot by Eunice police on Friday evening at James Place near Perchville Road. The injured person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no officers were harmed. LSP is currently investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information, pictures, or videos to contact LSP detectives at 337-332-8080 or leave an anonymous tip at https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm. KPLC retains all rights to the content.
News Source : https://www.kplctv.com
