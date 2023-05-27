Euphemia Johnson: Victim of a Suspected Drug-Deal Gone Wrong

Euphemia Johnson victim : “Euphemia Johnson caught in crossfire of drug-deal gone wrong, detectives suspect – 33 years ago”

A photo of Euphemia Johnson is shown. It is mentioned that 33 years ago, investigators suspected that she was a victim of a drug-related shooting.

News Source : Shaina McLawrence | smclawrence@siadvance.com

Staten Island soccer star Winant Street murders Wrong place wrong time Staten Island crime Soccer player killed