Europa League Overview: Overview of the Europa League

Europa League Glance

Overview

The Europa League is an annual football club competition organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). It is the second-tier competition in European club football, ranking below the UEFA Champions League.

Format

The competition involves teams from various European countries, who qualify based on their performance in their respective domestic leagues and cup competitions. The competition consists of a group stage, followed by knockout rounds leading up to the final.

Current Season

The 2021-22 UEFA Europa League began on September 16, 2021 and will conclude with the final on May 18, 2022. The group stage, featuring 32 teams, will run until December 9, 2021, followed by the knockout rounds starting in February 2022.

Previous Winners

2020-21: Villarreal

2019-20: Sevilla

2018-19: Chelsea

2017-18: Atlético Madrid

2016-17: Manchester United

FAQs from Europa League Glance

What is the Europa League?

The Europa League is an annual football club competition organized by UEFA, featuring teams from across Europe.

How many teams participate in the Europa League?

48 teams participate in the group stage of the Europa League. These teams are split into 12 groups of four teams each.

How do teams qualify for the Europa League?

Teams can qualify for the Europa League through their domestic league performance or by winning a domestic cup competition.

When does the Europa League take place?

The Europa League runs from September to May, with the group stage taking place from September to December, followed by knockout rounds leading up to the final in May.

Who are the current champions of the Europa League?

The current champions of the Europa League are Villarreal, who won the 2020-21 season by defeating Manchester United in the final.

What is the format of the Europa League?

The Europa League starts with a group stage, followed by knockout rounds. The teams that finish in the top two of their group qualify for the knockout rounds, along with the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.

How are ties decided in the Europa League?

Ties in the Europa League are decided by a two-legged knockout round. If the aggregate score is tied after the two legs, the away goals rule applies. If the away goals rule does not determine the winner, the match goes to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout.

