“European conservatism”: A European Conservative Report

MEPs seek to prevent Hungary and Poland from assuming EU presidency

A coalition of parties in the European Parliament are exploring ways to prevent Hungary and Poland from taking over the rotating presidency of the European Union in July 2024. The coalition, which includes the EPP, Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe liberal party, Greens and European Left, plans to hold a parliamentary vote in early June on a resolution stating that Hungary is not fit to assume the presidency due to its failure to respect EU law and the values enshrined in Article 2 of the Treaty on European Union.

The Meijers Committee, a group of Dutch experts specialising in European affairs, has been commissioned to examine possible remedies for blocking Hungary’s and Poland’s path to the presidency. The group has put forward three solutions: an arrangement with member states to sideline offending countries from meetings and negotiations; a change to the rotation calendar to delay the presidencies; and a law making access to the rotating presidency conditional on compliance with the rule of law.

The report by the Meijers Committee does not question the legitimacy of preventing Hungary and Poland from taking over the presidency, despite European regulations stipulating that the function must be divided equally between member states. The report acknowledges that the question of whether the countries are unworthy of the presidency due to disputes with the Parliament and Commission is “not fully resolved”.

The motion for a resolution expressing reservations about Hungary’s suitability to hold the presidency is due to be put to a vote by MEPs on June 1st. The Commission and Parliament cannot formally expel Hungary and Poland, but are seeking legal means to prevent them from playing any political role. The battle is openly ideological, with MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield stating that Hungary’s stance on migrants and LGBTQ rights cannot be tolerated.

European politics Conservative party European Union Brexit Nationalism

News Source : europeanconservative.com

Source Link :A Report ━ The European Conservative/