Eurostar is a high-speed train service that has been operating since 1994, carrying over 200 million passengers across the UK, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. With return tickets to its destinations starting from as low as £78, Eurostar offers a convenient and environmentally sustainable way for Brits to travel directly to some of the most popular European cities. To get the most out of your Eurostar experience, sign up for Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts.

Eurostar’s flagship destination is Paris, with journeys from London taking just two hours and 16 minutes. The French capital is a popular tourist destination, with over 30 million visitors per year. Visitors can explore the city’s iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, and the Notre-Dame Cathedral. Art lovers can also visit the Louvre and the Musee d’Orsay galleries, which are home to some of the world’s most famous artworks. The best time to visit Paris is in June, when the weather is pleasantly warm and the city receives less rain than any other month. For affordable accommodation in Paris, consider staying at Le Pigalle, located in the neighbourhood of the same name.

Another popular Eurostar destination is Amsterdam, with a journey time of three hours and 50 minutes. The Dutch capital is famous for its picturesque canals and gabled houses, as well as its rich history and culture. Visitors can explore the Van Gogh Museum, the Rijksmuseum, and the Anne Frank house, or wander through trendy neighbourhoods such as Oud-West or De Pijp. The best time to visit Amsterdam is in July, when the average temperature hovers around 18C. For a luxurious stay in Amsterdam, check out the Ambassade Hotel, located on the grand Herengracht canal.

Brussels is another historic European city that can be easily reached via Eurostar, with a journey time of just over one hour and 50 minutes. The Belgian and EU capital is home to the famous Grand Place, a 17th-century Unesco Heritage Site adorned with Baroque and Gothic buildings. Visitors can also explore museums such as The Atomium, Royal Museums of Fine Art, and House of European History. The best time to visit Brussels is in July and August, when the weather is warm and dry. For a comfortable stay in Brussels, consider 9Hotel Sablon, which features an indoor pool, Finnish sauna, and hot tub.

Lille is Eurostar’s nearest destination and the gateway to northern France, with a journey time of just one hour and 22 minutes. The city is characterized by its Old Town area, with red brick buildings and paved pedestrian streets centring around its own ‘Grand Place’. Visitors can explore the gothic cathedral Notre-Dame-de-la-Treille and the Palais des Beaux-Arts de Lille, a fine arts museum containing works from artists including Goya and Picasso. The best time to visit Lille is in July, when the weather is at its all-round best. For a comfortable stay in Lille, check out the Grand Hotel Bellevue, located on the city’s Grand Place.

Rotterdam is one of Eurostar’s most recent additions, with a journey time of three hours and 13 minutes. The Netherlands’ second city is a modern, futuristic alternative to the historic capital Amsterdam. Visitors can explore architecture such as the Erasmus Bridge, the Cube Houses, and the Markthal food market, or enjoy green spaces and older areas that have contributed to its contemporary identity. The best time to visit Rotterdam is in late spring or early autumn, when accommodation and travel prices drop significantly. For a luxurious stay in Rotterdam, consider staying at the nhow Rotterdam hotel, which offers panoramic views of the city’s skyline.

In conclusion, Eurostar offers a convenient and environmentally sustainable way for Brits to travel directly to some of the most popular European cities. From Paris to Amsterdam, Brussels to Lille, and Rotterdam, Eurostar provides a gateway to over 100 European destinations via onward connecting trains. By signing up for Simon Calder’s free travel email, you can get expert advice and money-saving discounts on your Eurostar travels.

