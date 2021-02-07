Eustace De Souza Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : long time LFA field hockey coach, Eustace De Souza has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
long time LFA field hockey coach, Eustace De Souza has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
We are very sad to share that long time LFA field hockey coach, Eustace De Souza, has passed away. We keep Eustace and his family in our prayers. More information is available here: https://t.co/QkHUBb6B5Q
— LittleFlowerAcademy (@LFABC) February 7, 2021
LittleFlowerAcademy @LFABC We are very sad to share that long time LFA field hockey coach, Eustace De Souza, has passed away. We keep Eustace and his family in our prayers. More information is available here:
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.