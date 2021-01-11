Eva Williams Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Eva Williams has Died .
Eva Williams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Eva Williams, 10, has died from a brain tumour after the pandemic prevented her from travelling to New York abroad for potentially life-saving treatment.
The Cure is the disease #staysafe19 @piersmorgan
https://t.co/nJ0igm81f4 via @MetroUK
— 01 (@01Cole) January 11, 2021
01 @01Cole Eva Williams, 10, has died from a brain tumour after the pandemic prevented her from travelling to New York abroad for potentially life-saving treatment. The Cure is the disease #staysafe19 @piersmorgan
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.