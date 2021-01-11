Eva Williams Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Eva Williams has Died .

Eva Williams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Eva Williams, 10, has died from a brain tumour after the pandemic prevented her from travelling to New York abroad for potentially life-saving treatment. The Cure is the disease #staysafe19 @piersmorgan https://t.co/nJ0igm81f4 via @MetroUK — 01 (@01Cole) January 11, 2021

