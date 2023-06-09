Evangelical Icon Pat Robertson Passes Away, Leaving a Legacy

Televangelist Pat Robertson Passes Away: Evangelical Icon Fades

Televangelist Pat Robertson, a prominent figure in the evangelical Christian community, has passed away at the age of 91. Known for his charismatic preaching style and controversial views, Robertson founded the Christian Broadcasting Network and hosted the popular television program “The 700 Club” for decades.

Robertson was a vocal advocate for conservative politics and was often criticized for his comments on social issues, including homosexuality and abortion. Despite this, he remained a revered figure among many evangelical Christians and was regarded as a pioneer in the field of religious broadcasting.

With his passing, the evangelical community has lost a prominent leader and a powerful voice in American politics and culture. Robertson’s legacy will continue to shape the future of evangelical Christianity for years to come.

