Evansville Motorcycle Crash Claims the Life of Matthew Ziliak, Coroner Confirms Identity of Victim.

Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Evansville Motorcycle Crash

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Evansville as Matthew Ziliak. The accident occurred on Wednesday evening at the intersection of Green River Road and Covert Avenue.

According to reports, Ziliak was traveling south on Green River Road when he collided with a vehicle turning left onto Covert Avenue. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Ziliak, 27, was a resident of Evansville and a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and a member of several local riding clubs.

Friends and family remember Ziliak as a kind and caring person who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the accident. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the department.

