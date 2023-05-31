Evaporated Milk Recipes Dessert : 10 Delicious Evaporated Milk Dessert Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

10 Irresistible Dessert Recipes Made with Evaporated Milk to Satisfy Your Cravings

Introduction

Evaporated milk is a versatile ingredient that can be used to make a variety of desserts. It is a concentrated milk product that has had most of the water removed, leaving behind a thick, creamy liquid. This makes it a great ingredient for desserts as it adds richness and creaminess without adding extra water.

In this article, we will explore some delicious evaporated milk dessert recipes that you can easily make at home.

Flan

Flan is a classic dessert that is popular in many Latin American countries. It is a creamy custard that is topped with a caramel sauce. Evaporated milk is an essential ingredient in this recipe, as it gives the custard its creamy texture.

Ingredients:

1 can of evaporated milk

1 can of condensed milk

4 eggs

1 tsp of vanilla extract

1 cup of sugar

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a saucepan, melt the sugar over medium heat until it turns into a caramel sauce. Pour the sauce into a baking dish and set aside. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the evaporated milk, condensed milk, eggs, and vanilla extract until well combined. Pour the mixture into the baking dish with the caramel sauce. Place the baking dish into a larger baking pan and fill the larger pan with water until it reaches halfway up the sides of the smaller baking dish. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until the custard is set. Remove from the oven and let it cool completely before serving. Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake is a popular Latin American dessert that is made with three different types of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream. This creates a moist and creamy cake that is perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients:

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 tsp of baking powder

1/2 cup of unsalted butter

1 cup of granulated sugar

5 eggs

1 tsp of vanilla extract

1 can of evaporated milk

1 can of condensed milk

1 cup of heavy cream

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour and baking powder. In a separate mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the vanilla extract and mix well. Gradually add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, mixing until just combined. Pour the batter into a 9×13 inch baking pan and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the cake is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream. Poke holes all over the cake using a fork or toothpick. Pour the milk mixture over the cake, making sure to cover the entire surface. Cover the cake and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight. Serve the cake cold, topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit if desired. Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie is a classic fall dessert that is made with pumpkin puree, spices, and evaporated milk. The evaporated milk adds richness and creaminess to the filling, making it the perfect comfort food.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of pumpkin puree

1 can of evaporated milk

2 eggs

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

1 tsp of cinnamon

1/2 tsp of ginger

1/4 tsp of nutmeg

1/4 tsp of salt

1 pie crust

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425°F. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt until well combined. Pour the mixture into the pie crust. Bake for 15 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and bake for an additional 40-50 minutes, or until the filling is set. Remove from the oven and let it cool completely before serving.

Conclusion

Evaporated milk is a versatile ingredient that can be used to make a variety of desserts. From classic flan to delicious pumpkin pie, these recipes are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Try them out and enjoy the rich and creamy goodness that evaporated milk brings to these desserts.

——————–

1. What is evaporated milk and how is it different from regular milk?

Evaporated milk is a thicker, creamier version of regular milk that has had most of its water content removed through a heating process. This makes it more concentrated and richer in taste and texture.

Can evaporated milk be substituted for regular milk in dessert recipes?

Yes, evaporated milk can be used as a substitute for regular milk in dessert recipes. However, because it is more concentrated, you may need to adjust the amount of sugar or other ingredients in the recipe to achieve the desired taste and texture.

What are some popular dessert recipes that use evaporated milk?

Some popular dessert recipes that use evaporated milk include pumpkin pie, flan, rice pudding, and fudge.

Can evaporated milk be used in place of heavy cream in dessert recipes?

Yes, evaporated milk can be used as a substitute for heavy cream in certain dessert recipes. However, because it has a lower fat content than heavy cream, the resulting dessert may be slightly less rich and creamy.

How long does evaporated milk last in the refrigerator?

Evaporated milk typically lasts for several weeks in the refrigerator, as long as it is stored in an airtight container. However, it is always best to check the expiration date on the can or container before using it in a recipe.