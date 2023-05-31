Evaporated Milk Vs Sweetened Condensed Milk : What’s the Difference? A Guide to Evaporated Milk vs Sweetened Condensed Milk

A Comprehensive Comparison: Evaporated Milk vs Sweetened Condensed Milk

Evaporated Milk Vs Sweetened Condensed Milk: What’s the Difference?

Milk is an essential ingredient in many recipes, and it comes in various forms such as whole milk, skimmed milk, and powdered milk. Two common milk variations used in cooking and baking are evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk. Though they might look similar, they have different properties and are used for different purposes. In this article, we’ll explore the differences between evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk.

What Is Evaporated Milk?

Evaporated milk is canned milk that has been reduced to 60% of its original water content through a process of simmering or boiling. The milk is heated to remove water, and then it is sterilized, canned, and stored. Evaporated milk has a creamier texture and a nutty flavor compared to regular milk. It is a popular ingredient in many recipes, from sauces to desserts, and it is often used as a substitute for cream or whole milk.

Evaporated milk is a good source of protein, calcium, and vitamin D, and it has a longer shelf life than regular milk. Once opened, it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. It is also a popular ingredient in coffee and tea, and it can be used as a creamer.

What Is Sweetened Condensed Milk?

Sweetened condensed milk is also canned milk, but it is made by adding sugar to evaporated milk and cooking it until about 60% of the water is evaporated. The result is a thick, sweet, and creamy product that is often used in desserts and baking. Sweetened condensed milk has a caramel-like flavor, and it is a popular ingredient in recipes such as key lime pie, fudge, and caramel sauce.

Sweetened condensed milk is also a good source of protein, calcium, and vitamin D, but it is high in sugar and calories. It is not recommended for people with diabetes or those who are trying to lose weight. Once opened, it should be stored in the refrigerator and used within a week.

Evaporated Milk Vs Sweetened Condensed Milk: Differences

Texture and Consistency

One of the main differences between evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk is their texture and consistency. Evaporated milk is thin and runny, while sweetened condensed milk is thick and creamy. The sugar in sweetened condensed milk helps to thicken and sweeten the milk, making it ideal for desserts and baking.

Sugar Content

Another significant difference between evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk is their sugar content. Sweetened condensed milk has a high sugar content because sugar is added during the cooking process. It is not recommended for people with diabetes or those who are trying to reduce their sugar intake. Evaporated milk, on the other hand, is unsweetened, making it a better option for people who are watching their sugar intake.

Uses

Evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk are used for different purposes in the kitchen. Evaporated milk is often used as a substitute for cream or whole milk in recipes that require a creamier texture without the added fat. It is also used in sauces, soups, and coffee or tea. Sweetened condensed milk, on the other hand, is used in desserts and baking, where its thick, creamy consistency and sweet flavor are essential. It is a popular ingredient in fudge, caramel sauce, and pies.

Shelf Life

Another difference between evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk is their shelf life. Evaporated milk has a longer shelf life than sweetened condensed milk because it does not contain sugar. Once opened, evaporated milk can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. Sweetened condensed milk, on the other hand, should be used within a week of opening and stored in the refrigerator.

In Conclusion

Evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk might look similar, but they have different properties and are used for different purposes. Evaporated milk is unsweetened, has a thinner consistency, and is used as a substitute for cream or whole milk in recipes that require a creamier texture without the added fat. Sweetened condensed milk, on the other hand, is sweet, thick, and creamy, and is used in desserts and baking. It is not recommended for people with diabetes or those who are trying to reduce their sugar intake.

Both evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk are good sources of protein, calcium, and vitamin D, and they have a longer shelf life than regular milk. They are versatile ingredients that can be used in many recipes, from soups to desserts. Next time you’re in the kitchen, consider using evaporated milk or sweetened condensed milk and see how it can enhance your recipe.

——————–

1. What is evaporated milk?

Evaporated milk is milk that has had about 60% of its water content removed through a heating process, resulting in a thicker consistency than regular milk.

What is sweetened condensed milk?

Sweetened condensed milk is evaporated milk that has had sugar added to it, resulting in a thick, sweet, and creamy consistency. Can evaporated milk be used as a substitute for sweetened condensed milk?

Evaporated milk cannot be used as a direct substitute for sweetened condensed milk because it does not contain sugar. However, you can make your own sweetened condensed milk by combining evaporated milk with sugar. Can sweetened condensed milk be used as a substitute for evaporated milk?

Sweetened condensed milk can be used as a substitute for evaporated milk, but it will make the dish much sweeter. You can dilute sweetened condensed milk with water to make a substitute for evaporated milk. Which is better for baking, evaporated milk or sweetened condensed milk?

It depends on the recipe. Evaporated milk is often used in savory dishes and baked goods that require a creamy consistency without added sweetness. Sweetened condensed milk is ideal for desserts like pies and fudge that require a thick, sweet, and creamy consistency. How long do evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk last?

Both evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk have a long shelf life, typically lasting for up to two years when stored properly in a cool, dry place. Are evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk suitable for those with lactose intolerance?

No, both evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk contain lactose and are not suitable for those with lactose intolerance. However, there are lactose-free alternatives available.