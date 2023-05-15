Evelyn Gurney of Reedsburg WI Remembered: Tragic Loss of a Promising Student in a Car Accident

Evelyn Gurney: A Life Cut Short

Early Life

Evelyn Gurney was born on March 15, 2002, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Mark and Sarah Gurney and had two younger siblings, a brother and a sister. From a very young age, Evelyn was a bright and curious child who loved to explore the world around her. She was a happy and outgoing girl who made friends easily and always had a smile on her face.

Education

Evelyn attended Reedsburg Area High School, where she was a dedicated student who excelled in her studies. She was particularly interested in science and math and had dreams of becoming an engineer one day. In addition to her academic achievements, Evelyn was also actively involved in extracurricular activities. She was a member of the school’s volleyball team and participated in several other clubs and organizations.

Tragic Accident

On the evening of May 20, 2020, Evelyn’s life was tragically cut short in a car accident. She was traveling home from a friend’s house when the car she was riding in lost control and crashed into a tree. Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, Evelyn passed away at the scene of the accident.

Remembering Evelyn

The news of Evelyn’s untimely death shook the entire Reedsburg community. She was a beloved member of her high school class and had touched the lives of many people in her short time on earth. Her family, friends, and classmates gathered together to mourn her loss and celebrate her life.

At her funeral, Evelyn was remembered as a kind and compassionate person who always put others before herself. She had a contagious energy and enthusiasm for life that inspired those around her. Her parents spoke fondly of her adventurous spirit and her love of learning. They expressed their deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they had received from the community.

A Legacy of Love

Although Evelyn’s life was tragically cut short, her memory lives on through the many people she touched during her time on earth. Her family has established a scholarship in her honor to support students who share her passion for science and math. They hope that this scholarship will help keep her memory alive and inspire others to pursue their dreams.

In the wake of Evelyn’s passing, the Reedsburg community came together to support her family and honor her memory. From fundraisers to memorial services, people from all walks of life expressed their love and admiration for this remarkable young woman. Although she may be gone, her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire those who knew her for years to come.

A Final Farewell

Evelyn’s passing was a heartbreaking loss for her family, friends, and community. However, her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time on earth. As we say our final farewell to this remarkable young woman, let us remember the joy and enthusiasm she brought to our lives and strive to carry on her legacy of kindness and compassion. Rest in peace, Evelyn Gurney.

