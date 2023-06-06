EvenCrisp Technology : Stainless Steel Air Fryer with 7-in-1 Functions, EvenCrisp Technology, and App with 100+ Recipes from Instant Pot Makers – Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart

The Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer with EvenCrisp Technology, 7-in-1 Functions, and App featuring 100+ Recipes – Stainless Steel, by the creators of Instant Pot.



The Instant™ Vortex™ Plus is a sleek and versatile kitchen appliance that offers convenience and quality. With its EvenCrisp™ technology, the Vortex provides a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time. This advanced technology drives air flow from top to bottom, ensuring that your food is cooked evenly and to perfection. Whether you’re cooking chicken, potatoes, cookies, or cinnamon buns, the Vortex has six customizable programs that make it easy to achieve rotisserie-style results with just one touch.

One of the standout features of the Instant™ Vortex™ Plus is its rotisserie function. This feature is perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying, and the top heating element with fan ensures optimal cooking and baking performance. With the Vortex, you can cook a whole chicken to perfection, with juicy and tender meat and a crispy golden skin. The rotisserie spit and forks, as well as the stainless-steel rotisserie basket and lift tool, are included accessories that make it easy to cook a variety of foods using this feature.

Another key benefit of the Instant™ Vortex™ Plus is its fast preheating time. With little to no preheating required, you can go from frozen to golden in just minutes. This means you can create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 95 to 400° F, without having to wait for the oven to heat up. The Vortex is perfect for busy families and anyone who wants to get food on the table faster.

The Instant™ Vortex™ Plus also comes with a range of accessories that make it easy to cook a variety of foods. These include a non-stick drip pan and two perforated cooking trays, as well as the aforementioned rotisserie spit and forks, rotisserie basket, and lift tool. All of these accessories are dishwasher safe, making cleanup quick and easy.

Cleaning the Instant™ Vortex™ Plus is also a breeze. The oven door removes easily, and the interior can be cleaned with a damp cloth and dish soap. The drip pan, cooking trays, rotisserie basket, spit, forks, and screws are all dishwasher safe, making it easy to keep your Vortex clean and in top condition.

Overall, the Instant™ Vortex™ Plus is a versatile and convenient kitchen appliance that offers a range of features to make cooking easy and enjoyable. Whether you’re looking to cook a rotisserie-style chicken, garlicky potatoes, or delicious cookies and cinnamon buns, the Vortex has you covered. Its EvenCrisp™ technology ensures perfect results every time, and its fast preheating time means you can get food on the table faster. With its included accessories and easy cleanup, the Vortex is a must-have for any kitchen. Discover amazing with the Instant™ Vortex™ Plus today!



