Everett Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary : Everett Johnson has Died .
Everett Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
The DMACC Bears family would like to send our condolences to the family over Everett Johnson, who passed away this morning from the awful COVID virus. Everett was a regular to all DMACC events. Thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Johnson family.
— DMACC Athletics (@dmaccathletics) December 20, 2020
