Everett Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary : Everett Johnson has Died .

Everett Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

DMACC Athletics @dmaccathletics The DMACC Bears family would like to send our condolences to the family over Everett Johnson, who passed away this morning from the awful COVID virus. Everett was a regular to all DMACC events. Thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Johnson family.

