Everwood and Hair Star, Treat Williams, Passes Away in Motorcycle Accident at 71

Treat Williams Dies In Motorcycle Accident: ‘Everwood,’ ‘Hair’ Star Was 71

Actor Treat Williams tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. Williams was best known for his roles in popular TV shows such as “Everwood” and movies like “Hair.” The news of his untimely death shocked and saddened fans all over the world. Williams’ family, friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry are mourning his loss and paying tribute to his remarkable career. He will be deeply missed.

