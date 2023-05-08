everybody knows lo : The Emergence and Decline of a Trending Meme: Everybody Knows

“The Popular Meme: From Ascension to Decline – A Story Known by All”

The Rise of the “Everybody Knows” Meme

Introduction

The phrase “everybody knows” has been used in various contexts and situations. However, in the world of internet memes, it took on a whole new meaning. The rise of the “everybody knows” meme began in the early 2010s and quickly became popular on social media platforms.

The “Everybody Knows” Meme

The “everybody knows” meme typically featured an image of a well-known person, celebrity, or character, with the text “everybody knows” written above their head. The text below the image would typically be a humorous or sarcastic statement that poked fun at the person or character in the image.

One of the most popular “everybody knows” memes featured the character Tyrion Lannister from the hit TV show Game of Thrones. The image featured Tyrion with the text “everybody knows I’m the smartest Lannister,” a reference to his intelligence and cunning nature on the show.

The Evolution of the Meme

As the meme grew in popularity, it began to evolve and change. People started using the phrase “everybody knows” outside of the context of the meme, using it as a shorthand for expressing a commonly held belief or opinion.

However, as with all internet memes, the “everybody knows” meme eventually began to decline in popularity. Some speculate that it simply became overused and predictable, losing its novelty and humor. Others argue that the rise of political correctness and cancel culture made it difficult to use the meme without offending someone.

The Legacy of the Meme

Regardless of its decline, the “everybody knows” meme will always hold a special place in internet meme history. It was a meme that brought people together, created a sense of humor and community, and provided a commentary on popular culture and society.

As the internet continues to evolve and new memes emerge, we can look back on the “everybody knows” meme as a reminder of the power of humor and shared experiences. It was a meme that made us laugh, think, and connect with others, and that’s something we can all appreciate.