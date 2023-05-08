everybody knows lo : The Popularity and Demise of the “Everybody Knows” Meme

The Ups and Downs of a Familiar Meme: Everybody Knows

The Popularity of the “Everybody Knows” Meme on Social Media

Origins of the Meme

The “Everybody Knows” meme originated from Leonard Cohen’s popular song of the same name, which was released in 1988. The song’s lyrics about love and relationships resonated with many listeners, but it was not until many years later that the song became the basis for a viral meme.

The Rise of the Meme

The “Everybody Knows” meme gained immense popularity on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram in the mid-2010s. It was created by taking a screenshot of a text conversation or a tweet and adding the phrase “Everybody knows” at the beginning. The phrase was usually followed by a sarcastic or ironic statement that highlighted the absurdity of the situation.

Examples of the Meme

The “Everybody Knows” meme was commonly used to comment on the state of politics or to make fun of popular culture. For example, a tweet could read, “Everybody knows that pineapple does not belong on pizza.” Another tweet might say, “Everybody knows that the best way to deal with a bad day is to binge-watch Netflix.”

Celebrity Use of the Meme

The “Everybody Knows” meme was so popular that even celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Mindy Kaling used it on their social media accounts. The meme was also featured in popular TV shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The Fall of the Meme

Like all viral trends, the “Everybody Knows” meme eventually fell out of favor. It became overused and lost its novelty, and people began to tire of seeing the same phrase over and over again. The meme slowly disappeared from social media platforms.

The Legacy of the Meme

While the “Everybody Knows” meme may no longer be popular, it is still remembered fondly by those who participated in its rise to fame. The meme was a way for people to express their opinions and to connect with others who shared their sense of humor. It was a reminder that even in the age of social media, we can still find ways to connect and make each other laugh.

In conclusion, the “Everybody Knows” meme was a brief but memorable moment in the world of social media. It was a way for people to express their opinions and connect with others in a fun and playful way. While the meme may no longer be popular, it will always be remembered as a part of the evolution of social media and the way we communicate online.