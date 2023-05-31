Everything Bagel Seasoning Chicken Fingers Recipe SEO Keyword: Everything Bagel Chicken Fingers: Recipe for Chicken Fingers with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Everything Bagel Seasoning Chicken Fingers

If you’re looking for a quick and easy recipe for a delicious and crunchy snack, look no further than these Everything Bagel Seasoning Chicken Fingers. Made in an air fryer, these chicken fingers are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The Everything Bagel Seasoning adds a unique and delicious flavor that will make these chicken fingers your new favorite snack.

What is Everything Bagel Seasoning?

Everything Bagel Seasoning is a blend of spices that is typically used to season bagels. The seasoning typically includes salt, garlic, onion, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds. The combination of these spices creates a delicious and unique flavor that is perfect for a variety of foods, including chicken fingers.

Ingredients

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 egg, beaten

2 tbsp Everything Bagel Seasoning

Instructions

Preheat your air fryer to 400°F. Place the flour in a shallow dish. Place the beaten egg in another shallow dish. Place the panko bread crumbs and Everything Bagel Seasoning in a third shallow dish and mix well. Dredge each chicken strip in the flour, shaking off any excess. Dip the chicken strip in the egg, shaking off any excess. Coat the chicken strip in the panko bread crumb mixture, pressing the crumbs onto the chicken to ensure they stick. Place the chicken strips in the air fryer basket, making sure they are not touching. Air fry the chicken strips for 10-12 minutes, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Remove the chicken strips from the air fryer and serve immediately.

Why use an air fryer?

An air fryer is a great tool to have in your kitchen for a variety of reasons. It is a healthier alternative to traditional frying because it uses hot air to cook the food instead of oil. This results in a crispy and delicious texture without the added fat and calories. Additionally, an air fryer is much quicker than using an oven, which makes it perfect for a quick and easy snack like these chicken fingers.

Conclusion

These Everything Bagel Seasoning Chicken Fingers are the perfect snack for any occasion. They are easy to make, delicious, and unique thanks to the Everything Bagel Seasoning. Using an air fryer makes these chicken fingers even better, as they are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside without the added fat. Give this recipe a try and you won’t be disappointed!

Everything Bagel Seasoning Chicken Fingers Chicken Finger Recipe Everything Bagel Seasoning Recipe Chicken Finger Seasoning

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Everything Bagel Seasoning Chicken Fingers Recipe/