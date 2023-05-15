Everything You Need to Know About the Disappearance of Lahari Pathivada

Lahari Pathivada Missing: Know Everything About Her Disappearance

Introduction

Lahari Pathivada, a 22-year-old engineering student from Andhra Pradesh, India, went missing on March 6, 2021. She was last seen leaving her hostel in Guntur to attend her classes. Despite an extensive search by the police and her family, she has not been found yet. Let’s take a closer look at everything we know about her disappearance.

Lahari’s Background

Lahari Pathivada was a final year Computer Science student at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT), Guntur. She hailed from Tenali town and was staying in a hostel near the college campus. She was known for her academic excellence and was an active member of the college’s cultural activities. Lahari was also a trained classical dancer.

Timeline of Events

On March 6, 2021, Lahari left her hostel around 7:45 am to attend her classes. She was last seen by her roommate, who saw her leaving the hostel premises. Lahari’s father, Venkata Rao, received a call from her around 9:45 am, where she told him that she was going to attend her practical exams. However, Lahari did not return to the hostel that day.

The next day, Lahari’s father received a call from an unknown number, where the caller claimed to have abducted Lahari. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs. 50 lakhs (approximately $68,000) to release her. The family immediately informed the police, who launched an investigation into the matter.

On March 9, 2021, the police traced the call to a phone booth in Vijayawada, but the abductor did not show up. The investigation continued, and on March 16, 2021, the police arrested a suspect named Pawan Kumar, who confessed to making the ransom call. However, he denied any involvement in Lahari’s disappearance.

Investigation and Search

The police launched a massive search operation to find Lahari. They searched the nearby areas, including the college campus and the hostel premises, but could not find any clues. The police also analyzed Lahari’s call records and social media accounts to gather more information.

The police interrogated Lahari’s classmates and friends, but could not find any leads. They also checked the CCTV footage from the college and nearby areas, but it did not show any suspicious activity. The police announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakhs (approximately $14,000) for anyone who provides information about Lahari’s whereabouts.

Family’s Response

Lahari’s family was devastated by her disappearance. They held several protests and candlelight vigils, demanding the police to find their daughter. They also approached the media to seek help from the public. Lahari’s father, Venkata Rao, appealed to the abductor to release his daughter and promised to fulfill his demands.

Conclusion

Lahari Pathivada’s disappearance is still a mystery. Despite the police’s efforts and her family’s prayers, she has not been found yet. The investigation is still ongoing, and the police are hopeful of finding her soon. Lahari’s family and friends are still holding on to hope and praying for her safe return. We can only hope that Lahari returns home soon, and the culprits are brought to justice.

