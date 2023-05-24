Everything You Should Know About Emdee Tiamiyu

All You Need to Know About Emdee Tiamiyu

Introduction

Emdee Tiamiyu is a Nigerian music artist, songwriter, and producer. He was born on August 5, 1997, in Lagos State, Nigeria. He is popularly known for his Afro-pop and R&B music.

Education

Emdee Tiamiyu attended Crescent University, Abeokuta, where he obtained a degree in Mass Communication.

Musical Career

Emdee Tiamiyu started his musical career in 2014 and has since then released several hit singles. Some of his notable songs include “Leave Me Alone” and “Calling.”

In 2019, Emdee Tiamiyu released his debut EP titled “Induction.” The EP featured six tracks and was well-received by music lovers.

Emdee Tiamiyu has worked with several notable Nigerian artists such as Zlatan Ibile, Davido, and Mayorkun.

Awards and Nominations

Emdee Tiamiyu has been nominated for several awards such as the Headies Award for Best R&B/Pop Album and the Nigerian Entertainment Award for Best New Act.

Personal Life

Emdee Tiamiyu is a private person and keeps his personal life away from the media. However, it is known that he is currently single and focused on his music career.

Conclusion

Emdee Tiamiyu is a talented Nigerian music artist who has made a name for himself in the industry. He continues to create hit songs and has a promising career ahead of him. With his unique style and sound, he is set to become one of Nigeria’s biggest music stars.

Emdee Tiamiyu biography Emdee Tiamiyu wiki Emdee Tiamiyu age Emdee Tiamiyu career Emdee Tiamiyu achievements