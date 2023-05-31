“Evil Convicts from History”: Obscure but Notorious: 10 Convicted Criminals from History that 99% of People are Unaware of their Evil Deeds

Top 10 Evil Convicts From History Only 1% Of People Know About

When it comes to infamous convicts, names like Al Capone, Ted Bundy, and Charles Manson immediately spring to mind. However, there have been countless evildoers throughout history who have not received the same level of notoriety. Here are the top 10 evil convicts from history that only 1% of people know about.

1. Gilles de Rais

Gilles de Rais was a French nobleman who fought alongside Joan of Arc in the Hundred Years’ War. However, after the war ended, he became obsessed with alchemy and the occult. He kidnapped, tortured, and murdered an estimated 200 children between 1432 and 1440.

2. Leonard Lake and Charles Ng

Leonard Lake and Charles Ng were a pair of American serial killers who abducted, tortured, and murdered at least 11 people in the 1980s. They recorded their crimes on videotape and were apprehended when a victim managed to escape and notify the police.

3. Pedro Rodrigues Filho

Pedro Rodrigues Filho, also known as “Pedrinho Matador,” is a Brazilian serial killer who claimed to have killed over 100 people. He began his killing spree at the age of 14, targeting people he believed had harmed his family. He would often mutilate his victims’ bodies after killing them.

4. Fritz Haarmann

Fritz Haarmann, also known as the “Butcher of Hanover,” was a German serial killer who murdered at least 24 young men between 1918 and 1924. He would lure his victims to his home, where he would strangle them and dismember their bodies. He was executed by guillotine in 1925.

5. Delphine LaLaurie

Delphine LaLaurie was a New Orleans socialite who tortured and murdered her slaves in the early 19th century. When a fire broke out at her mansion in 1834, authorities discovered a torture chamber where slaves were chained, mutilated, and starved. LaLaurie fled the city and was never brought to justice.

6. Ivan Milat

Ivan Milat was an Australian serial killer who murdered at least seven backpackers in the early 1990s. He would pick up hitchhikers, take them to a remote location, and then torture and kill them. Milat was sentenced to life in prison in 1996.

7. Leonarda Cianciulli

Leonarda Cianciulli, also known as the “Soap-Maker of Correggio,” was an Italian serial killer who murdered three women in the 1930s. She would lure her victims to her home, where she would kill them and then use their bodies to make soap and teacakes. She was executed in 1939.

8. Ahmad Suradji

Ahmad Suradji, also known as the “Sorcerer of Lubuklinggau,” was an Indonesian serial killer who claimed to have killed 42 women in the 1980s and 1990s. He believed that drinking the saliva of his victims would give him supernatural powers. He was executed by firing squad in 2008.

9. Marcel Petiot

Marcel Petiot was a French doctor who murdered at least 27 people during World War II. He would offer to help people escape the Nazi occupation of France and then kill them for their money and possessions. He was eventually caught and executed in 1946.

10. Elizabeth Báthory

Elizabeth Báthory, also known as the “Blood Countess,” was a Hungarian noblewoman who is said to have murdered hundreds of young women in the late 16th and early 17th centuries. She believed that bathing in their blood would keep her youthful and beautiful. She was never brought to trial, but was confined to her castle until her death in 1614.

These 10 evil convicts from history only scratch the surface of the countless evildoers who have walked the earth. While some have achieved infamy, others have faded into obscurity. However, their crimes serve as a reminder of the darkest aspects of human nature.

Infamous criminals from history Lesser-known notorious convicts Villains of the past Obscure evil convicts Secretly wicked historical figures

News Source : MostAmazingTop10

Source Link :Top 10 Evil Convicts From History Only 1% Of People Know About/