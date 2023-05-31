“Evil GTA Characters”: Top 10 Malevolent Characters in Grand Theft Auto

10 Most Evil Grand Theft Auto Characters

Grand Theft Auto is a game series that has been around for over two decades. Throughout the various titles, the franchise has introduced numerous characters, many of whom are notorious for their evil and dastardly deeds. Here are the ten most evil Grand Theft Auto characters:

1. Trevor Philips

Trevor is a character from Grand Theft Auto V, and he is perhaps the most infamous character in the franchise. Trevor is a violent, unpredictable, and sadistic criminal who is responsible for some of the most heinous acts in the game, including torture, murder, and drug trafficking.

2. Catalina

Catalina is a character from Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. She is a ruthless criminal who is known for her violent behavior and lack of empathy. Catalina is responsible for numerous robberies, murders, and other criminal acts throughout the game.

3. Dimitri Rascalov

Dimitri is a character from Grand Theft Auto IV. He is a Russian mobster who is responsible for numerous violent crimes, including murder and drug trafficking. Dimitri is also known for betraying his friends and allies, making him one of the most despicable characters in the game.

4. Frank Tenpenny

Frank Tenpenny is a corrupt police officer from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. He is responsible for numerous crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, and extortion. Tenpenny is one of the most hated characters in the game, and players are often eager to see him brought to justice.

5. Sonny Forelli

Sonny Forelli is a character from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. He is a ruthless mafia boss who is responsible for numerous crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, and extortion. Sonny is one of the most feared characters in the game, and players are often eager to take him down.

6. Salvatore Leone

Salvatore Leone is a character from Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. He is a powerful mafia boss who is responsible for numerous crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, and extortion. Salvatore is one of the most feared characters in the game, and players often have to work with him to advance the plot.

7. Massimo Torini

Massimo Torini is a character from Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories. He is a ruthless mafia boss who is responsible for numerous crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, and extortion. Massimo is one of the most feared characters in the game, and players are often eager to take him down.

8. Ray Bulgarin

Ray Bulgarin is a character from Grand Theft Auto IV. He is a Russian mobster who is responsible for numerous violent crimes, including murder and drug trafficking. Ray is also known for betraying his friends and allies, making him one of the most despicable characters in the game.

9. Jerry Martinez

Jerry Martinez is a character from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He is a corrupt army sergeant who is responsible for numerous crimes, including murder and drug trafficking. Jerry is one of the most hated characters in the game, and players are often eager to see him brought to justice.

10. Eddie Pulaski

Eddie Pulaski is a corrupt police officer from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. He is responsible for numerous crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, and extortion. Pulaski is one of the most hated characters in the game, and players are often eager to see him brought to justice.

In conclusion, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has introduced numerous evil characters throughout the years. These ten characters are some of the most notorious and feared in the game, responsible for numerous heinous crimes and acts of violence. Despite their evil nature, these characters have become iconic in the game and have helped make the franchise the success that it is today.

