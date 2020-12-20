Ewan MacLeod Death -Dead – Obituary : Total legend Scottish TV star and DJ Ewan MacLeod has Died .
Total legend Scottish TV star and DJ Ewan MacLeod has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
This is so sad. Ewan was always very kind to me back in the day. Total legend 💔 Scottish TV star and DJ Ewan MacLeod has died aged 48 https://t.co/bS1mT4gYs8 via @NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News
— Sarah Burrows (@sarahburrows78) December 20, 2020
Sarah Burrows @sarahburrows78 This is so sad. Ewan was always very kind to me back in the day. Total legend Scottish TV star and DJ Ewan MacLeod has died aged 48 https://nme.com/news/music/scottish-tv-star-and-dj-ewan-macleod-has-died-aged-48-2842684… via @NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.