Ex-Canada basketball star Francis dies at 48

Greg Francis, a Canadian basketball player and Olympian, has passed away at the age of 48.

Former Canadian Basketball Player Greg Francis Passes Away at 48

Greg Francis, right, of Toronto drives through P. Mesa of Mexico during basketball action at the Pan Am Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Monday August 4, 2003. Former Canadian men’s basketball national team member and Olympian Francis has died at the age of 48.FRANK GUNN

Former Canadian Basketball Player Greg Francis Passes Away at 48

Canada Basketball confirmed the news on Monday that Greg Francis, former Canadian men’s basketball national team member and Olympian, has passed away at the age of 48. The cause of death was not released.

A Basketball Legend

Greg Francis competed for Canada at both the 1998 FIBA men’s world championship and 2000 Sydney Olympics. Leo Rautins, former national team player and coach, posted a tribute to Francis on Twitter, “So sad to learn that former CanBball player and coach Greg Francis has passed away! I’m in shock. A basketball lifer – and more importantly, a beautiful person who touched so many people. My heartfelt condolences to his family #GoneTooSoon.”

After a successful high-school career at Toronto’s Oakwood Collegiate Institute, Francis went on to play NCAA basketball with the Fairfield University Stags from 1994 to 1997. The 6-foot-3 guard was an all-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference second team honoree in 1996 and later earned MAAC Championship MVP honors in the Stags’ title win in his senior – and following – season and led the Stags to the NCAA Tournament. Francis was inducted into the Fairfield Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.

After graduating, Francis played professionally for four years in Lebanon, Israel and England. Following his playing career, the Toronto native moved into coaching. Francis was an assistant coach on the senior men’s national squad in 2005 before becoming head coach of the national men’s under-18 team from 2006 to 2011.

Remembering A Great Coach and Leader

Francis also served as the men’s basketball head coach for the University of Alberta Golden Bears (2009-12), University of Waterloo Warriors (2013-15) and the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks (2019-22). He led the Golden Bears to a Canada West title and a CIS national silver medal in 2012. The Warriors said Francis left his mark with players during his stint with the team, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former MBB head coach Greg Francis. Greg coached our Warriors for three seasons (2012-15) making an everlasting impression on our student-athletes.”

Francis was appointed the manager of men’s high performance at Canada Basketball in 2015 and most recently held the role of director of sport development for Ontario Basketball. In between that time, Francis was the first head of basketball for the CEBL and helped lead the league’s first-ever player showcase in 2018.

A Heartfelt Tribute

The thoughts of everybody in the Fairfield community are with Greg’s family and friends. Greg Francis was a basketball legend and more importantly, a beautiful person who touched many people’s lives. As Canada mourns his loss, we honor his memory and his contributions to basketball both as a player and a coach.