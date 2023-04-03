Ex-Conservative MP dies at 91

Introduction

The former Conservative Party politician and journalist, Nigel Lawson, has passed away at the age of 91. Lawson was a highly influential figure in British politics, serving in various high-ranking positions during his career.

Political Career

Lawson was first elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency of Blaby in 1974. He held this position until 1992, during which he became a member of Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet in 1981, serving until 1989. Prior to his cabinet appointment, he served as Financial Secretary to the Treasury from May 1979.

Lawson was promoted to Secretary of State for Energy, then in June 1983, he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, a role he served until his resignation in October 1989. Following his resignation, he became a backbencher until his retirement in 1992.

Post-Political Career

Even after his retirement from active politics, Lawson continued to be involved in conservative causes. He served as the President of Conservatives for Britain, a campaign that championed Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Additionally, Lawson served as the chairman of The Global Warming Policy Foundation, a think tank dedicated to promoting a sceptical stance on climate change. He was also an active supporter of Vote Leave, the campaign that supported Brexit in the 2016 referendum.

Family Life

Lawson had six children, including Nigella Lawson, a renowned food writer and celebrity cook. His other children include Dominic Lawson, a journalist, and Tom Lawson, who serves as the headmaster of Eastbourne College.

Conclusion

Nigel Lawson was a highly-regarded figure in the Conservative Party, serving in numerous important positions during his political career. His work did not end with his retirement, as he continued to be actively engaged in the political discourse of his country until his passing.

