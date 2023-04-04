Ex-Dolphins Player Ronnie Lee Dies at 66

Former Dolphins Player Ronnie Lee passes away at the age of 66

The NFL community mourns the loss of former Miami Dolphins player Ronnie Lee, who passed away at the age of 66.



Early Life and Career

Ronnie Lee was born on June 27, 1955, in Dothan, Alabama. He attended Prattville High School in Prattville, where he played football as a tight end and linebacker. After high school, Lee accepted a scholarship to play college football at Baylor University, where he continued playing as a tight end from 1974-1978. Upon graduation, the Miami Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 1979 NFL Draft.



NFL Career

Initially, Lee played as a tight end for his first four NFL seasons with the Dolphins. During this time, he caught 25 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in 57 games. His ability to block, however, caught the attention of the Atlanta Falcons, where he played as a backup offensive lineman for the 1983 season.

Lee then returned to the Miami Dolphins in 1984, where he played as an offensive tackle for the next 5 seasons. During his time with the Dolphins, he played a total of 81 games, starting 62 of those. Lee’s hard work and efforts earned him the Ed Block Courage Award in 1986.

After his time with the Dolphins, Lee spent his final three NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he played as a backup offensive lineman, appearing in 34 games and starting 21 of them.



Legacy

Off the field, Ronnie Lee was known for his service to the community. In 1988, he was named the Miami Dolphins’ Community Service Award winner for his contributions to various charitable organizations throughout the season.



In Remembrance

Ronnie Lee’s passing is felt throughout the NFL community, and the Miami Dolphins organization has issued a statement regarding Lee’s death, saying, “We are saddened by the passing of former Miami Dolphins player Ronnie Lee. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”