Ex-Giants Assistant Coach Passes Away at 60 Following Cancer Struggle | Sports News from New York Post

Former Giants assistant coach dead at 60 after cancer battle

The football world is mourning the loss of former New York Giants assistant coach Dave DeGuglielmo, who passed away on Friday at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer.

DeGuglielmo’s Career

DeGuglielmo, who was born in Brooklyn, began his coaching career at Boston University in 1989. He then moved on to the NFL, working as an assistant coach for several teams including the Giants, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, San Diego Chargers, and Indianapolis Colts.

DeGuglielmo was best known for his work as an offensive line coach, and he played a significant role in the Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI victory over the New England Patriots in 2012.

The Giants’ Reaction

The Giants released a statement on Saturday expressing their condolences to DeGuglielmo’s family and praising his contributions to the team.

“We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Dave DeGuglielmo,” the statement read. “Dave was a gifted coach who had a positive impact on everyone he worked with. He was a knowledgeable and passionate teacher who cared deeply about his players and his craft.”

Tributes from the NFL

DeGuglielmo’s passing has also been mourned by many other members of the NFL community, including players and coaches who worked with him over the years.

“Rest in peace Coach DeGuglielmo,” tweeted former Dolphins offensive lineman Ja’Wuan James. “Thank you for believing in me and pushing me to be my best every day.”

“Dave was an excellent coach and a tough, hardworking guy,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich. “He was a great addition to our staff last year and he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Final Thoughts

DeGuglielmo’s passing is a reminder of the impact that coaches can have on the lives of their players and colleagues. His dedication to his craft and his passion for the game will be remembered by those who knew him, and his legacy will live on in the NFL community.

Rest in peace, Coach DeGuglielmo.

