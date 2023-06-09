Ex-husband identified as perpetrator in stabbing and killing of Cheryl Russell – Obituary

Cheryl Russell Identified as Woman Fatally Stabbed by Ex-Husband

Cheryl Russell, a beloved member of her community, was tragically killed on Monday, February 15th, 2021. The 47-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times by her ex-husband, who then fled the scene.

Russell was a dedicated nurse who had worked at the local hospital for over 20 years. She was known for her kind heart and compassionate nature, always putting her patients’ needs first.

Her colleagues and patients have expressed deep sadness at her passing, with many sharing fond memories of her caring and selfless demeanor.

The authorities are currently searching for the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. Russell’s family and friends are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring justice for their beloved Cheryl.

