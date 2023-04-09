Ex-Judge Bola Ajibola Dies at 85

Bola Ajibola, a former judge of the International Court of Justice, has passed away at the age of 85.

Remembering Bola Ajibola: A Distinguished Legal Professional and Philanthropist

Bola Ajibola, a former judge of the International Court of Justice at The Hague, passed away at the age of 85. According to his family, he died after suffering a long illness related to old age. Ajibola was a distinguished member of the law profession who contributed significantly to the field both in Nigeria and internationally. In this article, we will take a closer look at the life and legacy of this legal luminary.

Early Life and Education

Bola Ajibola was born on 22 March 1934, in Owu, Abeokuta. He was the son of Abdul-Salam Ajibola Gbadela II, the traditional ruler of Owu between 1949 and 1972. Ajibola attended Owu Baptist Day School and Baptist Boys‘ High School, both in Abeokuta, before proceeding to the Holborn College of Law at the University of London. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Law in 1962 and was called to the English Bar at the Lincoln’s Inn in the same year.

Legal Career

After obtaining his law degree, Bola Ajibola returned to Nigeria to practice law, with a specialization in commercial law and international arbitration. He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1980 and his efforts during this period were instrumental in making arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) part of Nigerian legal practice. Ajibola became the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in 1984. His outstanding performance led to his appointment as the Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice of Nigeria by the then-military President, Ibrahim Babangida in 1985, a position that he held until 1991. In his six years in office, Ajibola was renowned for his incorruptible nature, refusing to receive a salary for his services.

International Career

After his tenure as Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Bola Ajibola took up a position on the International Court of Justice at The Hague from 1991 to 1994. He was also a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the United Nations Compensation Commission, and the World Bank Administrative Tribunal.

Philanthropic Endeavours

Bola Ajibola was also known for his philanthropic efforts. In 1994, he founded the African Concern, an organization aimed at responding to the Rwandan genocide and other wars and civil strife in Africa. He also established the Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) in 1996 to promote Islam as a religion of peace, love, and harmonious co-existence.

Legacy

Bola Ajibola was a respected figure in his hometown of Abeokuta, where he founded Crescent University, which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended him for. Ajibola was also conferred with several accolades during his lifetime, including a Knighthood of the Order of the British Empire and the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Conclusion

Bola Ajibola was a distinguished legal professional who contributed significantly to the Nigerian legal system and international jurisprudence. His philanthropic works were also well documented, earning him the respect and admiration of his community. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.