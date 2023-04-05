Ex-Kano First Lady Ladi Bako Dies at 93

Ladi Bako, the former first lady of Kano, has passed away at the age of 93.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Ladi Bako, the widow of former Kano State governor Audu Bako, had died at the age of 93. The pioneer first lady died at Prime Specialist Hospital in Kano, after a long illness. Her daughter, Zainab Bako, confirmed the news to reporters.

A Life of Impact

Although Ladi Bako was primarily known for her role as the wife of a prominent politician, she was a significant figure in her own right. She was actively involved in social welfare programs during her time as first lady of Kano State, and she continued to be a philanthropist and advocate for women’s rights throughout her life.

Bako’s husband, Audu Bako, was appointed military governor of Kano in 1967, and he served until 1975. His tenure was marked by significant development in the state, including the construction of numerous schools and hospitals, and the expansion of irrigation and agricultural programs. The impact of his policies can still be seen today, as Kano remains one of Nigeria’s most populous and prosperous states.

A Difficult Loss

Ladi Bako’s death is likely to be deeply felt by many Nigerians, particularly those in Kano State. She was known for her compassion and generosity, and she went out of her way to help those in need. Throughout her life, she maintained close ties with the people of Kano, and she remained an important figure in the state’s social and political circles.

Her funeral will be held at the Emir’s Palace in Kofar Kudu, Kano. It is expected to draw a large crowd of mourners, who will come to pay their respects and remember the life of a woman who made a lasting impact on their community.

Conclusion

Ladi Bako’s death marks the end of an era in Nigerian politics and social activism. She was a dedicated advocate for women’s rights and a powerful voice for those who lacked a platform of their own. Her passing is a reminder of the important role that individuals can play in shaping the course of history, and it is a testament to the enduring impact that one person can have on the lives of others.

May she rest in peace.

