“Ex-MLA Komireddy Ramulu passes away”

Ex-MLA Komireddy Ramulu, a prominent figure in the Indian state of Telangana, passed away on April 5, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated service to the people and the Congress party. Over the years, he had been actively involved in the party’s affairs, working tirelessly to promote its ideals and objectives.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, Ramulu had demonstrated a deep commitment to social justice and equity. He had been instrumental in helping to uplift marginalized communities and promote their interests, both in his capacity as a legislator and as a social activist. He had always spoken out against injustice and exploitation, and had been a powerful voice for the downtrodden and the vulnerable.

Ramulu’s contributions to the Congress party had been immense. He had been a staunch supporter of the party and its ideology, and had worked tirelessly to advance its interests. His experience and wisdom had been invaluable to the party, and his presence had always been a source of inspiration and guidance for younger leaders.

As news of his passing spread, messages of condolences poured in from across the political spectrum. Leaders across parties paid tribute to his legacy and expressed their deep sadness at his untimely demise. Many noted that his contributions to public life would be sorely missed, and that his passing was a great loss to the state and the nation as a whole.

The Congress party, which had been closely associated with Ramulu over the years, expressed its deep sorrow at his passing. In a statement, the party pledged to stand by his family and extended its full support to them during this difficult time. The party also resolved to continue working towards the ideals that Ramulu had espoused, and to keep his legacy alive for generations to come.

In conclusion, Komireddy Ramulu’s passing is a great loss to the Indian political landscape. He will be remembered as a dedicated and selfless leader who always put the interests of the people first. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, and his contributions to the cause of social justice and equity will always be remembered with fondness and respect.

Komireddy Ramulu, Ex MLA from Metpally has passed away this morning. His efforts for the party and the people will be forever remembered. Congress party will be there for his family and friends in all time.

