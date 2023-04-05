Ex-MP challenges Soulsby for Mayor

A former Member of Parliament is set to contest the role of Mayor against Sir Peter Soulsby.

Parmjit Dhanda and Jon Ashworth Lock Horns in Campaign for Leicester South MP Title

Parmjit Dhanda and Jon Ashworth were two of the leading candidates in the highly contested race to become Leicester South’s Member of Parliament. The competition between these two political heavyweights was fierce, as they both campaigned tirelessly to win the hearts and minds of the voters in their constituency.

Background

Parmjit Dhanda has had an impressive political career, having previously served as the MP for Gloucester. He was known for his progressive views on a range of topics, including social justice, equality, and human rights. Meanwhile, Jon Ashworth had already been serving as the MP for Leicester West since 2011. Prior to entering politics, Ashworth worked in a variety of roles, including as an advisor to Gordon Brown during his time as Prime Minister.

The Campaign

As the campaign for Leicester South kicked off, it quickly became clear that it was going to be a closely contested battle between Dhanda and Ashworth. Both candidates took to the streets to canvass for votes in the local community, attending rallies and speaking to residents about their priorities.

Dhanda placed a particular emphasis on his commitment to improving education for children in the area, pledging to work with local schools and parents to make sure every child had access to quality education. Ashworth, on the other hand, focused on his record of delivering results for the people of Leicester West, promising to bring that same level of dedication and hard work to the people of Leicester South.

Debates

The two candidates also participated in a number of high-profile debates, where they battled it out on a range of issues. One of the most hotly contested topics was the future of the NHS, with both candidates putting forward their vision for improving healthcare in the area.

Dhanda argued that the NHS was in dire need of investment, and pledged to fight for greater funding and resources for local hospitals and healthcare providers. Ashworth, meanwhile, emphasized his experience as a former Shadow Health Secretary, and spoke about his plans to improve mental health services in the area.

Outcome

When the election finally took place, Jon Ashworth emerged victorious, winning a convincing majority of the votes. However, Parmjit Dhanda remained popular in the local community, and continued to be a strong advocate for social justice and human rights issues.

Conclusion

The battle between Parmjit Dhanda and Jon Ashworth for the title of Leicester South’s MP was a closely fought affair, with two highly capable candidates fighting for the privilege of representing the people of their constituency. Ultimately, Ashworth emerged victorious, but Dhanda had made his mark on the community, and continued to be a strong voice for social justice and equality.