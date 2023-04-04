Ex-NFL player Ronnie Lee dies at 66.



On July 17, former NFL player Ronnie Lee passed away at the age of 66. Lee, who played for the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and Seattle Seahawks, had an impressive career both on and off the field.

Early Years and Career

Lee grew up in Louisiana and was a high school teammate of legendary running back Earl Campbell. Together, they played on an undefeated Texas state championship team, and Lee went on to be elected to the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

Lee then attended Baylor University, where he played football and was later inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame. In 1979, he was drafted by the Dolphins in the third round, and he played tight end for his first four seasons in the NFL.

After signing with the Falcons in 1983, Lee made the transition to offensive line and played as a backup for 14 games. He returned to the Dolphins for a second stint in Miami the following season and started 62 games as an offensive tackle over the course of the next six years.

In 1990, Lee signed with the Seahawks and played three more seasons, starting 21 games in Seattle.

Remembering Ronnie Lee

Throughout his career, Lee was known for his toughness and work ethic. His former teammates and coaches remember him as a dedicated and humble player who was always willing to do whatever it took to help his team succeed.

After retiring from the NFL, Lee returned to Louisiana and worked as a math teacher and coach at a local high school. He was deeply involved in his community and was known for his generosity and kindness.

Lee’s passing is a loss not only for his family and friends but for the entire football community. He will be remembered as a talented athlete and a loyal friend, teammate, and coach.