Ex of missing Minnesota mother in custody after human remains found

Ex of missing Minnesota mother in custody after human remains found

Posted on June 8, 2023

“Minnesota human remains” : Ex of missing mother in custody as human remains found in Minnesota

According to authorities, on Wednesday in Minnesota, human remains were discovered while searching for a mother of two who vanished in late March. The woman’s ex-partner has been apprehended in connection with the case. An image of the scene shows a police car parked in front of a wooded area.

News Source : msn.com

  1. “Missing Minnesota mother case”
  2. “Arrest in missing mother search”
  3. “Police investigation missing mother”
  4. “Minnesota missing person update”
  5. “Suspect charged in missing mother case”
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply