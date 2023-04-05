Ex-Tory Chancellor passes on at 91 – Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News reports that the former Conservative chancellor has passed away at the age of 91.

Nigel Lawson, Former Conservative Chancellor, Dies at age 91

The political world is mourning the loss of Nigel Lawson, who passed away at the age of 91.

Lawson’s Economic Legacy

Lawson is perhaps best remembered for the economic boom of the 1980s that defined the Thatcher government. As Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1983 to 1989, he implemented sweeping reforms aimed at reducing tax and government debt while promoting privatisation.

During his time in office, Lawson championed deregulation and a free-market economy, policies that helped to transform the British economy in the 1980s. At the same time, he faced criticism from some quarters for prioritising the interests of the wealthy over the needs of the broader population.

A Tense Relationship with Thatcher

Despite his successful economic record, Lawson’s relationship with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was not always a smooth one. He resigned from the government in 1989, following disagreements over both economic policy and Europe. Some have argued that this decision marked the beginning of the end for Thatcher’s premiership, as it set the stage for a period of political turmoil that ultimately led to her ousting in 1990.

Tributes from Colleagues and Friends

In the wake of Lawson’s passing, numerous politicians and public figures have paid tribute to his legacy. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described him as “an inspiration” to himself and many others, while current Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid, noted that Lawson’s “economic reforms changed the course of this country’s history.”

Other notable figures from across the political spectrum have added their voices to the chorus of praise for Lawson’s achievements. Former Tory MP and Cabinet minister Iain Duncan Smith called him a “great character,” and Nigel Farage described him as a “titan of British politics”.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Nigel Lawson marks the loss of a major political figure, whose economic legacy helped to shape the British landscape in the 1980s and beyond. While his policies and beliefs have been subject to scrutiny and criticism in the years since his resignation, there is no denying that he was a transformative figure in the history of British politics.