Ex-WWE wrestler ‘Bushwhacker Butch’ dies at 78.

Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller, a former professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, has passed away at the age of 78.

Miller’s death came after he suffered a medical episode at an appearance celebrating WrestleMania 39 this past weekend, according to reports.

His longtime tag team partner’s daughter, “Bushwhacker Luke” Wickens, announced the news on social media on Monday.

“Our dear Bob has passed away,” Wickens wrote in the post. “Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch. We will always love u uncle Bob Miller until we meet again.”

Miller and Wickens began their wrestling career in the mid-1960s in their native New Zealand, before going on to compete for several different promotions, including the WWE in 1988.

The duo known as the Bushwhackers soon became one of the most beloved tag teams in WWE history, performing in multiple WrestleManias and thrilling fans with their signature march to the ring, which included swinging their arms and hugging fans along the way.

A Look at Miller’s Career and Legacy

Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller was born on October 21, 1944, in Auckland, New Zealand. He began his wrestling career alongside his longtime tag team partner Jonathan “Bushwhacker Luke” Wickens in the mid-1960s in their native country.

The duo went on to compete for promotions all around the world, including in Japan, Australia, and the United States, before finally landing in the WWE in 1988.

During their time in the WWE, the Bushwhackers quickly became one of the most beloved tag teams in wrestling history. They performed together for several years, participating in multiple WrestleMania events and entertaining crowds with their signature march to the ring, which became one of the most recognizable entrances in WWE history.

After retiring from in-ring competition, Miller and Wickens continued to make appearances on behalf of WWE, including at WrestleMania 39, which was held this year on April 10 and 11.

Tributes Pour in for the Late Wrestler

Following the news of Miller’s passing, tributes from fans and fellow wrestlers poured in on social media, with many expressing their condolences to Miller’s family and sending their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“Rest in peace, ‘Bushwhacker Butch’ Miller,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Thank you for all the memories and entertainment over the years. You will never be forgotten.”

Another fan wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of ‘Bushwhacker Butch’ Miller. He was a true wrestling legend who inspired us all with his passion and dedication to the sport. Rest in peace, Butch, and thank you for everything.”

WWE also released a statement mourning the loss of the legendary wrestler, saying, “WWE is saddened to learn that Robert Windham, aka WWE Hall of Famer ‘Bushwhacker Butch’ Miller, has passed away at the age of 78. WWE extends its condolences to Windham’s family, friends, and fans.”