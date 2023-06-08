“Excess GDF15 hormone linked to pregnancy sickness”

GDF15 and Pregnancy Sickness : Excess hormone GDF15 found as main cause of pregnancy sickness, says study

A study has found that an overabundance of the hormone GDF15 is responsible for pregnancy sickness, including the more severe form known as hyperemesis gravidarum. Multiple lines of evidence support this conclusion, which has been building over the past few years. The study also reveals that women’s sensitivity to GDF15 depends on their pre-pregnancy production levels of the hormone. This suggests that those at higher risk for pregnancy sickness could potentially benefit from preventative measures.

News Source : Michael Le Page

