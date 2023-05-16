excessive daytime sleepiness treatment: What’s the Most Effective Way to Treat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness? – Earth.com

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects almost one billion people worldwide and is characterized by repeated episodes of partial or complete obstruction of the upper airway during sleep. This condition often leads to excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and can have a significant impact on an individual’s quality of life. The standard treatment for OSA is a positive airway pressure (PAP) mask, which uses compressed air to support lung airways during sleep. While this treatment can help relieve some of the symptoms, many individuals with OSA still experience excessive daytime sleepiness and could benefit from anti-fatigue medication.

A recent study conducted by Tyler Pitre, a resident physician in Internal Medicine at McMaster University in Canada, and his colleagues, aimed to assess the most effective treatments for EDS. The researchers conducted a systematic review of 14 clinical trials of anti-fatigue medications involving 3,085 participants and analyzed additional data from several databases. The analyses revealed that solriamfetol, a selective dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI), is the most effective treatment for EDS. However, this drug can also raise blood pressure and can be risky for individuals suffering from OSA, as many of them have cardiovascular issues. Thus, some of these individuals could benefit more from other anti-fatigue drugs, such as armodafinil-modafinil and pitolisant.

OSA is a common sleep disorder that occurs when the muscles in the back of the throat relax too much to allow normal breathing. These muscles support structures such as the soft palate, the uvula, the tonsils, and the tongue. When these muscles relax, the airway narrows or closes as an individual breathes in, and breathing momentarily ceases. This pattern can repeat itself five to 30 times or more each hour, all night. The most common symptoms of OSA include loud snoring, gasping for air during sleep, waking with a dry mouth, morning headache, difficulty staying asleep, excessive daytime sleepiness, difficulty paying attention, and irritability.

Several factors increase the risk of developing OSA, such as excess weight, neck circumference, a narrowed airway, being male, age, family history, use of alcohol, sedatives or tranquilizers, smoking, and certain medical conditions such as congestive heart failure, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, and hormonal disorders. Left untreated, OSA can lead to serious complications, including cardiovascular problems, daytime fatigue and sleepiness, complications with medications and surgery, eye problems, and a decreased quality of life due to excessive daytime sleepiness affecting social interactions, work performance, and personal safety.

Treatment for OSA may involve lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, quitting smoking, or avoiding alcohol and sleeping pills. A mouthpiece to adjust the position of the lower jaw and tongue can also be used. Most commonly, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy is used, where a device delivers air pressure through a mask placed over the nose while an individual sleeps. In more severe cases, surgery may be an option.

Daytime sleepiness, also known as excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), is a high level of fatigue or drowsiness during the day. It’s not a disorder in itself, but it can be a symptom of an underlying health condition. The most common cause of daytime sleepiness is not getting enough sleep. This could be due to a busy schedule, poor sleep habits, or an environment not conducive to quality sleep. However, other potential causes of EDS include sleep apnea, chronic insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome (RLS), circadian rhythm disorders, and chronic diseases and conditions such as depression, anxiety, and chronic pain.

In conclusion, OSA is a common sleep disorder that affects almost one billion people worldwide and often leads to excessive daytime sleepiness. While the standard treatment for OSA is a positive airway pressure (PAP) mask, many individuals with OSA still experience excessive daytime sleepiness and could benefit from anti-fatigue medication. Solriamfetol, a selective dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI), is the most effective treatment for EDS, but it can be risky for individuals with cardiovascular issues. Thus, other anti-fatigue drugs such as armodafinil-modafinil and pitolisant could be more suitable for some individuals. It’s essential to identify and treat OSA and other underlying health conditions that can cause excessive daytime sleepiness to improve an individual’s quality of life and reduce the risk of serious complications.

Excessive daytime sleepiness treatment options Medications for excessive daytime sleepiness Lifestyle changes to combat excessive sleepiness Sleep disorder treatments for daytime sleepiness Natural remedies for excessive daytime sleepiness

News Source : Earth.com

Source Link :What is the best treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness? • Earth.com/