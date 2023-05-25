Executive Chef Walter Royal of Angus Barn, a culinary legend, fondly remembered after passing away

Culinary Giant, Angus Barn’s Executive Chef Walter Royal, Remembered Fondly After Death

The culinary world is mourning the loss of Walter Royal, the Executive Chef of Angus Barn, who passed away on January 26, 2021. He was a master of his craft, known for his innovative approach to Southern cuisine, and his legacy will live on through the countless chefs he mentored and the dishes he created.

A Passion for Cooking

Walter Royal was born and raised in North Carolina and developed a love for cooking at a young age. He attended the Culinary Institute of America and honed his skills in some of the finest restaurants in the country before joining Angus Barn in 1995. As the Executive Chef, he was responsible for overseeing the kitchen and creating the restaurant’s signature dishes.

An Innovative Approach to Southern Cuisine

Walter Royal was known for his innovative approach to Southern cuisine, which he described as “taking traditional dishes and putting a modern twist on them.” He was passionate about using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and incorporating new flavors and techniques into his cooking.

One of his most famous dishes was the Chocolate Chess Pie, a dessert that became a staple at Angus Barn. He also created the restaurant’s signature Prime Rib, which was slow-roasted over an open flame for hours until it was tender and juicy.

A Mentor to Many

Walter Royal was not only a master chef but also a mentor to many aspiring chefs. He believed in giving back to the community by sharing his knowledge and experience with others. He was a frequent guest speaker at culinary schools and mentored many young chefs who went on to become successful in their own right.

A Lasting Legacy

Walter Royal’s legacy will live on through the countless chefs he mentored and the dishes he created. He was a culinary giant who left an indelible mark on the industry. He will be remembered fondly by those who knew him and admired his work, and his influence will continue to inspire chefs for years to come.

A Final Goodbye

Walter Royal’s passing is a loss for the culinary world, but his contributions will never be forgotten. As the Executive Chef of Angus Barn for over 25 years, he left an indelible mark on the restaurant and the community. His passion for cooking, innovative approach to Southern cuisine, and dedication to mentoring young chefs will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Chef Walter Royal.

