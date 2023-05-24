“Exercise-induced headaches”: Preventing Exercise-Induced Headaches: Understanding the Causes and Solutions | Health News

Understanding and Preventing Exertion Headaches: What You Need to Know

For some people, going for a run can trigger what’s known as a ‘runner’s high’, a short-lasting feeling of euphoria or relaxation. But for others, running can trigger something far less pleasant: A headache. Exertion headaches are a type of headache that occur during or after a period of intense, strenuous physical activity, such as running, sneezing, heavy lifting, or sex. While symptoms vary from person to person, exertion headaches typically involve a pulsating feeling on both sides of the head, which some describe as similar to a migraine. In this article, we explore why they happen and how to prevent them.

What Causes Exertion Headaches?

When we exercise, blood flow to the brain increases to ensure it has enough oxygen to keep our body moving. But this also means there’s an increase in the amount of CO2 and heat our brains need to get rid of. To cope with this, our blood vessels expand, and this stretching can cause pain. Since everyone has different anatomy and physiology, for some people, the additional demands that exercise places on their circulatory system may be enough to trigger a headache. But for others, certain conditions may cause exertion headaches.

Exercising in hot weather is one example. The brain naturally runs at a hotter temperature than the rest of the body, and it cannot dissipate heat through the skin by sweating. The only way it can get rid of heat is by widening the blood vessels to increase blood flow through the brain, helping to take away some of the heat. Since hot and humid weather already increases the brain’s temperature, adding exercise into the mix only makes it hotter, leading to an even greater swelling of our blood vessels to cope. This may explain why some people only get the characteristic pulsating headache when they exercise on a hot day.

Training at altitude also increases the likelihood of exertion headaches. This is due to the reduced oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood at altitude. This means more blood has to go to the brain to supply all the oxygen it needs, causing swelling and triggering pain.

People with a personal or family history of migraine may also be more likely to get exertion headaches. This is probably because the same changes that bring on migraines – such as changes in blood vessel size – are also involved in exertion headaches.

How to Prevent Exertion Headaches

Exertion headaches will resolve shortly after stopping exercise. This will usually be within an hour or two, once your heart rate has decreased and there’s less demand for oxygen from the brain. But if your headache is also linked to dehydration, it will probably take a bit longer to resolve until you’ve replenished your fluid levels. This typically takes about three hours.

If symptoms do persist or your headache is particularly painful, over-the-counter pain medications – such as paracetamol or ibuprofen – may help. But if exertion headaches are a common experience for you, you might want to speak to your doctor about trying certain prescription drugs, which may reduce symptoms and, in some cases, decrease the chances of these headaches from happening.

There are also things you can do to prevent exertion headaches from happening in the first place. Gradual warm-ups and avoiding hot days or altitudes may help lower your risk of them happening. Staying hydrated is also important, as this ensures the brain’s blood vessels can function properly. Adequate rest will also ensure the brain works at its best and help you feel less sensitive to pain.

Although exertion headaches are annoying, they shouldn’t prevent you from exercising, especially in warmer weather when they can be more common. Trying other types of exercise that do not have a sustained peak heart rate level – such as yoga or weightlifting – may be beneficial. So, if you experience exertion headaches, don’t give up on exercise. Instead, take steps to prevent them and speak to your doctor if they persist.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Headaches After Exercise: Causes And How To Prevent Them | Health News/