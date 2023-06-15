Exhumation authorized for remains of Innu boys in Quebec hospital, families question deaths

“Innu boys” : Exhumation authorized for remains of two Innu boys whose families question their 1970 deaths at Quebec hospital

A judge from Quebec Superior Court has granted permission for the exhumation of the bodies of two Innu boys, whose families have raised questions about their deaths at a Quebec hospital in 1970. This marks the first time that exhumations have been authorized under a 2021 Quebec law that aims to assist Indigenous families in uncovering more information about the deaths and disappearances of their children in Quebec healthcare institutions. The boys, aged four months and one month, passed away in May 1970 at a hospital in Baie-Comeau, Que., after being admitted for whooping cough. The families were told not to open their children’s caskets, and burials took place the day after their passing. The families suspect that their children may not have been buried in the caskets given to them, and the province’s coroner will conduct a DNA test on the remains of both children. The Canadian Press initially reported this on June 15, 2023.

