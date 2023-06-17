Exhumation of Suspect’s Father’s Body in Nandi Murder Case

Posted on June 17, 2023

Nandi murder victim. : Exhumation of Nandi murder victim implicates son and widow

Police in Nandi exhumed the body due to evidence implicating the deceased’s son and widow as the main suspects in his murder. An image of crime scene tape at the location was captured.

News Source : K24 TV

