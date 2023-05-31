“exoplanet volcanoes”: Volcano-Studded Exoplanet Uncovered by Scientists Using Spitzer and TESS Data

Scientists Discover Earth-Sized Exoplanet Covered in Volcanoes

Using data collected by NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope and NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), a team of scientists has discovered an exoplanet that could potentially be covered with volcanoes. The exoplanet is Earth-sized, and the team’s results suggest that the gravitational pull of a neighboring exoplanet could be causing an increase in volcanic activity on the exoplanet.

Possible Similarities to Jupiter’s Moon Io

If the results and conclusions from the team, which is led by Merrin Peterson of the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx) at the University of Montreal, are true, the exoplanet, named LP 791-18 d, could be extremely similar to one of Jupiter’s four Galilean moons, Io — which is the most volcanically active celestial body in our solar system — and undergo regular outbursts of volcanic activity.

Tidal Locking and Potential Atmosphere Formation

“LP 791-18 d is tidally locked, which means the same side constantly faces its star. The day side would probably be too hot for liquid water to exist on the surface. But the amount of volcanic activity we suspect occurs all over the planet could sustain an atmosphere, which may allow water to condense on the night side,” said co-author Björn Benneke, who is also based out of iREx.

The LP 791-18 System

Located approximately 90 light-years away in the constellation Crater, LP 791-18 d orbits a small red dwarf star. The red dwarf’s star system not only consists of LP 791-18 d but two additional exoplanets, named LP 791-18 b and c, both of which were discovered before LP 791-18 d. The innermost planet, LP 791-18 b, is 20 percent larger than Earth, while the outer planet, LP 791-18 c, is 2.5 times the size of Earth and more than seven times Earth’s mass.

Possible Implications for Astrobiology

“A big question in astrobiology, the field that broadly studies the origins of life on Earth and beyond, is if tectonic or volcanic activity is necessary for life. In addition to potentially providing an atmosphere, these processes could churn up materials that would otherwise sink down and get trapped in the crust, including those we think are important for life, like carbon,” said Jessie Christiansen, co-author and scientist at NASA’s Exoplanet Science Institute at the California Institute of Technology in California.

Potential for Future Observations with the James Webb Space Telescope

While no future observations of LP 791-18 d have been announced, NASA’s powerful James Webb Space Telescope will soon be used to observe LP 791-18 c. Webb’s observations of LP 791-18 c will provide Peterson et al. with valuable information that will help them further understand how LP 791-18 d’s volcanism is produced.

Conclusion

Peterson et al.’s research was published in the journal Nature on May 17. The team’s results utilized data from NASA’s retired Spitzer infrared space telescope. Specifically, Peterson et al. used data Spitzer collected when observing LP 791-18 d’s star system as a whole. Spitzer’s observations of the system were among the last observations the telescope would take before it was decommissioned in January 2020.

