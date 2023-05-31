Mojave Desert Seed Bank expansion : Expansion of Mojave Desert Seed Bank to Support California’s 30×30 Initiative

The Mojave Desert Seed Bank is set to receive a $3.19 million expansion to support California’s 30×30 initiative, aimed at conserving the state’s unique biodiversity. The grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board will enable the Seed Bank to collect, process, and store seed representing 300 taxa over the next four years, expanding its current capacity to 500 taxa. The Seed Bank will also create an inventory of California desert seed, engage tribal communities in seed collecting, conduct research and develop protocols for conservation and restoration, and provide outreach and education materials. The long-term expansion includes construction of a 2,500 square-foot facility and will help ensure the survival of California’s ecosystems in the face of climate change and habitat loss.

News Source : KPVI

