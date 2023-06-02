“expensive Austin Airbnbs”: Study Reveals Austin’s Airbnb Prices Rank Among the Highest in the Nation – KXAN Austin

Former Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Suspended Without Pay After Impeachment

Ken Paxton, the former Texas Attorney General, has been suspended without pay following his impeachment from office. The decision was made by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, who wrote a letter stating that Paxton will no longer receive his salary or benefits.

Background on Ken Paxton

Paxton was the Attorney General of Texas from 2015 until his suspension in 2021. He was previously a member of the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate. During his time in office, Paxton was known for his conservative views and his opposition to same-sex marriage, abortion, and immigration.

Paxton faced several controversies during his tenure as Attorney General. In 2015, he was indicted on felony charges of securities fraud. He was accused of encouraging investors to buy stock in a technology company without disclosing that he was being paid to promote the company. Paxton denied the charges and was ultimately cleared of all charges in 2020.

In 2020, Paxton was also criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He issued an opinion stating that local officials could not mandate the use of face masks, despite the advice of public health experts. He also sued several cities and counties for their COVID-19 restrictions.

Impeachment and Suspension

In 2021, Paxton was impeached by the Texas House of Representatives. He was accused of abuse of office and bribery related to his relationship with a wealthy donor. Paxton allegedly used his position as Attorney General to help the donor with a legal case in exchange for gifts and favors.

The impeachment trial was held in the Texas Senate, where Paxton was found guilty of all charges. He was the first Texas Attorney General to be impeached and removed from office in over 100 years.

Following his impeachment, Paxton was suspended from his position as Attorney General. He was replaced by his deputy, who will serve until a new Attorney General is elected in 2022.

Now, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts has announced that Paxton will also be suspended without pay. This means that he will not receive his salary or benefits, including health insurance and retirement benefits.

Reaction to the Suspension

The decision to suspend Paxton without pay has been met with mixed reactions. Some have praised the move as a necessary consequence for Paxton’s alleged misuse of his position as Attorney General. Others have criticized the decision as unfair, arguing that Paxton has not been convicted of a crime and that he should be entitled to his salary and benefits.

Some have also questioned whether the suspension is legal. The Texas Constitution allows for the removal of elected officials through impeachment, but it does not explicitly authorize the suspension of their salary or benefits. Paxton’s lawyers have argued that the suspension is unconstitutional and have threatened legal action.

Conclusion

The suspension of Ken Paxton without pay is the latest development in a long and controversial career. While some see it as a fitting punishment for his alleged abuse of office, others view it as a violation of his rights as an elected official. The legal battle over the suspension is likely to continue, but for now, Paxton remains suspended without pay.

Austin Airbnb prices Expensive Airbnbs in Austin Lodging costs in Austin Vacation rentals in Austin Accommodation expenses in Austin

News Source : KXAN Austin

Source Link :Airbnbs in Austin are among the most expensive in the country, study shows – KXAN Austin/