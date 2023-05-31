“Expensive Dallas neighborhood”: The priciest locality in Texas is located in Dallas

The Median Household Income in Highland Park

Highland Park is a small town located in Dallas County, Texas. It is known for its luxurious homes, excellent schools, and high living standards. In fact, according to recent statistics, the median household income in Highland Park is more than $234,000. This is significantly higher than the national average and has made Highland Park one of the wealthiest towns in the United States.

The Demographics of Highland Park

Highland Park has a population of approximately 9,000 people, with a median age of 45 years. The town is predominantly white, with a population that is 93% Caucasian and only 2% African American. The remaining 5% of the population is made up of Asian, Hispanic, and other ethnicities. The town has a high percentage of college-educated residents, with more than 90% of the population having a bachelor’s degree or higher.

The Economy of Highland Park

The economy of Highland Park is driven by the professional services, finance, and healthcare sectors. The town is home to many successful businesses, including law firms, accounting firms, and medical practices. The majority of the town’s residents work in these industries, with only a small percentage working in manufacturing or retail. The high median household income in Highland Park is a reflection of the town’s strong economy and the high-paying jobs that are available to its residents.

The Cost of Living in Highland Park

The cost of living in Highland Park is significantly higher than the national average. The town is known for its luxurious homes, with many properties valued at more than $1 million. The cost of housing in Highland Park is one of the highest in the country, with the average home price currently at $2.5 million. Other living expenses, such as groceries, utilities, and healthcare, are also more expensive in Highland Park compared to other towns in the United States.

The Benefits of Living in Highland Park

Despite the high cost of living, there are many benefits to living in Highland Park. The town is known for its excellent schools, which consistently rank among the best in the state. The crime rate in Highland Park is also very low, making it a safe place to live. The town has a strong sense of community, with many events and activities throughout the year that bring residents together. The town is also located close to downtown Dallas, which offers many opportunities for entertainment, dining, and shopping.

The Future of Highland Park

Highland Park is expected to continue to grow and thrive in the coming years. The town has a strong economy and a high standard of living, which makes it an attractive place for businesses and residents alike. The town has also been investing in infrastructure improvements, such as road and bridge repairs, to ensure that it remains a desirable place to live and work. As the population of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex continues to grow, it is likely that more people will be drawn to the high quality of life that Highland Park has to offer.

Conclusion

Highland Park is a unique town that offers its residents a high standard of living, excellent schools, and a strong sense of community. While the cost of living in Highland Park is high, many people are willing to pay the price for the benefits that come with living in such a desirable location. As the town continues to grow and thrive, it is likely that it will remain one of the wealthiest and most coveted places to live in the United States.

News Source : wfaa.com

Source Link :This Dallas neighborhood is the most expensive in Texas/