“Expensive Homes Charlotte”: Expensive Charlotte Homes Sold during the Week of May 21st

The Most Expensive Residential Real Estate Sales in Charlotte, NC

During the week of May 21, 276 residential real estate sales were recorded in Charlotte, NC, with an average price of $537,511 and $277 per square foot. Here are the top ten most expensive residential real estate sales in Charlotte:

1. $4.1 Million – 1600 block of Twiford Place

The most expensive residential real estate sale in Charlotte was a single-family residence in the 1600 block of Twiford Place. The sale was finalized for $4.1 million in May 2021. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 6,615 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $620.

2. $3.3 Million – 1400 block of Townes Road

A single-family house in the 1400 block of Townes Road was sold for $3.3 million in May 2021. The house was built in 2022 and has a living area of 5,489 square feet, with 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $601.

3. $3 Million – 2600 block of Sherwood Avenue

A detached house in the 2600 block of Sherwood Avenue was sold for $3 million in May 2021. The house was built in 1938 and has a living area of 3,696 square feet, with 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $812.

4. $2 Million – 400 block of McAlway Road

The property in the 400 block of McAlway Road was sold for $1.975 million in May 2021. The house was built in 2022 and has a living area of 5,777 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $342.

5. $2 Million – 2000 block of Matheson Avenue

A single-family house in the 2000 block of Matheson Avenue was sold for $1.975 million in May 2021. The house was built in 1939 and has a living area of 4,276 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $462.

6. $2 Million – 1900 block of Cumberland Avenue

The property in the 1900 block of Cumberland Avenue was sold for $1.95 million in May 2021. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 4,206 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $464.

7. $1.9 Million – 2100 block of Willow Manor Road

A single-family residence in the 2100 block of Willow Manor Road was sold for $1.925 million in May 2021. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 3,994 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $482.

8. $1.9 Million – 4400 block of Cameron Oaks Drive

The single-family home in the 4400 block of Cameron Oaks Drive was sold for $1.89 million in May 2021. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 5,194 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $364.

9. $1.7 Million – 3000 block of Ferncliff Road

The property in the 3000 block of Ferncliff Road was sold for $1.706 million in May 2021. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 3,726 square feet, with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $458.

10. $1.7 Million – 10900 block of Ballantyne Crossing Avenue

A single-family residence in the 10900 block of Ballantyne Crossing Avenue was sold for $1.65 million in May 2021. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 4,710 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $350.

These are the most expensive residential real estate sales in Charlotte during the week of May 21. While some of these properties were newly built, others were older homes with a lot of history. It’s clear that Charlotte’s real estate market is thriving, with many buyers willing to pay top dollar for their dream homes.

